Visser Precision, a Denver-based contract manufacturer serving industries including aerospace, purchased and received two metal 3D printers from Velo3D to expand its 3D-printing capabilities. One of the printers delivered is the first Sapphire printer calibrated for Haynes 214, a nickel-based superalloy that is now available as a powder option. The other Sapphire printer is calibrated for Inconel 718, which is commonly used in many aerospace and industrial applications for its high strength and corrosion resistance. Visser Precision purchased the metal 3D printers after a mutual aerospace customer sought to leverage Velo3D’s additive-manufacturing technology for components in its rocket engines.

As an ITAR-registered contract manufacturer, Visser Precision has extensive experience working with companies in aerospace and defense, two industries that have adopted Velo3D’s technology. The company’s suite of services at its Denver facility also includes heat treatment, precision machining and wire EDM.