A single-strand caster supplied by SMS group for ultra-wide and thick slabs has successfully started production at Nucor’s plate mill in Brandenburg, Ky. Designed for an annual capacity of 1.45 million tons, it is a core element of the production chain for the new facility. This makes Nucor Steel Brandenburg one of a few mills in the United States capable of manufacturing at scale the heavy-gauge plate used in monopile foundations for offshore wind towers. According to Nucor, the mill will be able to produce 97% of the plate products that are bought and used on the domestic market.

The caster is used to cast slabs ranging from 8-12 inches (203-305 mm) thick and 60-124 inches (1,524-3,150 mm) wide. Slab lengths vary from 104-600 inches (2,642-15,240 mm). According to SMS group, it is one of the world’s largest casters.

“The caster is of crucial importance for the success of our new plate mill. In this way, we can successfully contribute to our government’s plan to build a total of 30 GW of offshore capacity by 2030,” said Johnny Jacobs, vice president and general manager at Nucor Brandenburg.