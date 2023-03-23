United States Steel Corp. and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue the capture of CO 2 emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle technology. If a definitive agreement is reached, the project is expected to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year, the equivalent of carbon emissions from nearly 11,000 passenger cars. Patented SkyCycle technology captures carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sources before entering the atmosphere, converts the CO 2 into the specialty chemical precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and produces hydrochloric acid as a co-product.

Located in Gary, Ind., U.S. Steel’s Gary Works has annual production capability of 7.5 million net tons of raw steel per year. The MoU establishes a framework for discussions regarding the formation of a commercial venture. The decision between CarbonFree and U.S. Steel to enter into a definitive agreement is expected to be made prior to the end of 2023. If a final agreement is executed, the parties are targeting 2025 for commencement of operations. The parties may also consider collaborating on more carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in the future.