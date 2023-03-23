United States Steel Corp. and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue the capture of CO2 emissions generated from U.S. Steel’s Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle technology. If a definitive agreement is reached, the project is expected to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of carbon emissions from nearly 11,000 passenger cars. Patented SkyCycle technology captures carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sources before entering the atmosphere, converts the CO2 into the specialty chemical precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and produces hydrochloric acid as a co-product.
Located in Gary, Ind., U.S. Steel’s Gary Works has annual production capability of 7.5 million net tons of raw steel per year. The MoU establishes a framework for discussions regarding the formation of a commercial venture. The decision between CarbonFree and U.S. Steel to enter into a definitive agreement is expected to be made prior to the end of 2023. If a final agreement is executed, the parties are targeting 2025 for commencement of operations. The parties may also consider collaborating on more carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in the future.
SkyCycle technology is modular, scalable and designed to directly capture CO2 emissions from industrial emitters. The technology produces PCC for sale into the global specialty chemicals market and calcium carbonate for the sequestration of CO2. PCC is used for a variety of industrial purposes, including in the manufacture of paper, plastics, ceramics, paints, adhesives, sealants, rubber and cleaning products.
