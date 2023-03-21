Solar Atmospheres of California (SCA) successfully installed a 14-foot-long car-bottom air furnace with a total load capacity of up to 30,000 pounds. The furnace was surveyed in accordance with AMS 2750 and is uniform within ±10°F (Class 2). It has a work zone 60 inches square x 168 inches long and a maximum operating temperature of 1450°F (788°C). This furnace accommodates tempering of large tool-steel components; age hardening of 15-5 PH, 17-4 PH, 13-8PH and nickel-based alloys; and annealing of titanium forgings.

Solar Atmospheres is typically known as a vacuum-only heat treater, but there is a great need for heat treating non-finished parts and materials in accordance with the same specifications (AMS, MIL, Boeing and Airbus) within different atmospheres where surface oxidation is permissible. This 14-foot air furnace allows the raw-material customer an option while being more price-competitive than a vacuum environment. This investment will complement the array of vacuum furnaces that SCA currently operates.

Derek Dennis, president of Solar Atmospheres of California, said, “SCA’s customers have requested this additional capability, and it’s our responsibility to meet their needs.”