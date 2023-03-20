This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Effect of BASC and BASCA Heat Treatment on Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of TC10 Titanium Alloy
March 20, 2023
The purpose of this study is to investigate two new heat-treatment processes on the mechanical properties of TC10 titanium alloy. By changing the annealing temperature, the variation in microstructure and mechanical properties of TC10 titanium alloy were investigated.
