P & L Heat Treating has operated in Youngstown, Ohio for 45 years. We perform a wide variety of heat treatment services, specializing in the heat treatment of H-13, D-2, D-7, A-2, S-7, high speed steel, austenitic stainless, and alloy steels. Our controlled gas nitriding service has proven to extend the life of extrusion and forging dies by as much as 3 times those that are non-nitrided.