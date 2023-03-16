After announcing a temporary stop in production and voluntary recall of the Endurance in February, Lordstown Motors filed documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration providing more details about a braking defect that affects some models of the all-electric pickup.

“The electric park brake calipers may have been built with washers that had not been properly heat treated by the supplier,” documents say. As such, the clamping force of the brakes may degrade over time and “could allow the vehicle to roll after being parked, especially on a high grade, which could increase the risk of a crash.”

Lordstown Motors has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to this issue, the NHTSA filing states. According to a report, Akebono Brake Corp. notified Lordstown Motors that certain rear electric park brake calipers delivered to the company Nov. 4, 2022-Feb. 8, 2023 were potentially equipped with faulty thrust washers that were provided through a sub-supplier. The sub-supplier conducted an analysis that determined a small percentage of washers had not undergone proper heat treatment.