Alauda Aeronautics recently unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4, the first crewed version of its flying racecar. Designed and built in Adelaide, South Australia, the company says it is also the world’s fastest electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Capable of reaching a top speed of 225 mph in just 30 seconds from a standing start, the Airspeeder Mk4 has a projected range of 188 miles while producing near-zero emissions. It is powered by a 1,340-horsepower turbogenerator that feeds power to the batteries and motors and has a take-off weight of only 2,094 pounds.