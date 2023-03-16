ABB is investing $20 million to expand its existing North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich. The project is expected to be completed in November 2023 and will create 72 highly skilled new jobs.

The investment in its robotics headquarters and factory will benefit customers in the Americas, particularly those in growth sectors including electric vehicles, healthcare, packaging and logistics. With the expansion set to significantly increase the factory’s production capacity, it responds to the increased demand for automation from 70% of U.S. businesses looking to bring production closer to home. ABB Robotics moved into the 538,000-square-foot building in 1993 and opened the manufacturing plant in 2015.