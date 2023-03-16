This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Video: Watch a 10-Story-Tall Hammer in Action
March 16, 2023
The 85 Hammer stands five stories above ground and five stories below ground. Installed at ATI Forged Products in Cudahy, Wis., in 1959, the counterblow hammer weighs over 1 million pounds.
Click here to learn more about the 85 Hammer and see it in action.
