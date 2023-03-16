The BMW Group intends to source aluminum with significantly reduced CO2 emissions from Rio Tinto’s hydro-powered operations in Canada starting in 2024. The planned supply volumes will be used exclusively in vehicle production at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina.
Compared to conventionally manufactured aluminum, this approach can save around 70% of CO2 emissions, according to BMW Group. Around 25% of CO2 emissions are attributable to aluminum in the supply chain of a mid-sized fully electric vehicle, which highlights the potential of reducing CO2 in the aluminum supply chain.
“By using innovative materials, we can reduce our vehicles’ carbon footprint – even before handing them over to customers. The agreement to supply low-carbon aluminum is based on several pillars: in addition to hydroelectric power and a high percentage of secondary material, we also want to lead the automotive industry by ramping up our use of aluminum with no direct CO2 emissions from the smelting process,” said Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG.
