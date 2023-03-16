The BMW Group intends to source aluminum with significantly reduced CO 2 emissions from Rio Tinto’s hydro-powered operations in Canada starting in 2024. The planned supply volumes will be used exclusively in vehicle production at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina.

Compared to conventionally manufactured aluminum, this approach can save around 70% of CO 2 emissions, according to BMW Group. Around 25% of CO 2 emissions are attributable to aluminum in the supply chain of a mid-sized fully electric vehicle, which highlights the potential of reducing CO 2 in the aluminum supply chain.