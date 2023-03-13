Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI), a North American steel producer and metals recycler, placed an order with SMS group for the supply of an aluminum flat-rolling mill for Aluminum Dynamics LLC, a joint venture of SDI to be built in Columbus, Miss. SMS will supply the integrated hot- and cold-rolling complex for a production capacity of 650,000 metric tons of aluminum strip per year, mainly for applications in the automotive and sustainable beverage packaging markets. SMS group’s main order scope includes the hot-strip mill, two tandem cold mills, a single-stand cold-rolling mill and two high-bay storage systems. The facility is expected to start production in the first half of 2025.

The facility will utilize a significant amount of aluminum scrap provided by SDI’s metals recycling platform OmniSource. SDI intends to apply its experience and knowledge in the field of metals recycling in the production of flat-rolled aluminum products. There is even the option of upgrading secondary aluminum scrap, as new sorting technologies are now available. With its new production complex, SDI plans to satisfy growing demand in the sustainable beverage can industry.

SMS group’s relationship with SDI stretches back to the mid-1990s when the two partners completed a large number of successful projects, including a new steelmaking facility in Sinton, Texas.