Sintavia LLC, a designer and additive manufacturer of complex mechanical systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, has been awarded a contract from Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. to develop a dedicated additive-manufacturing (AM) facility in support of the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The vertically integrated facility will develop and additively manufacture advanced nuclear propulsion systems for both in-production and in-development submarine programs of the Navy, including the next-generation nuclear-powered attack submarine. The facility, located in Hollywood, Fla., is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023.

“As the U.S. Navy looks to develop advanced submarine platforms, it is imperative that additive technology plays a central role in that development. We are committed to the success of these Navy programs,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s founder and CEO.