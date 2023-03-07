Commercial Metals Company (CMC) acquired all the assets of metal recycling company Roane Metals Group LLC (Roane). Roane is capable of processing approximately 85,000 tons of ferrous and nonferrous materials annually at its two facilities in Tennessee. The majority of volumes relate to obsolete ferrous scrap grades consumed by CMC's long product mills. The acquired assets are expected to enhance the security and supply of competitively priced inputs to CMC's steelmaking operations.

CMC and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven EAF mini-mills, two EAF micro-mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.