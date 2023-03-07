Busch Vacuum Solutions U.S. acquired VESCO-McLaughlin Inc. (VESCO), an industrial service company specializing in the heat-treatment and metallurgy industries. East Windsor, Conn.-based VESCO was formerly part of McLaughlin Furnace Group (MFG), a supplier of engineered vacuum solutions for thermal-processing and surface-preparation applications. MFG’s major customers operate in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy and semiconductor fabrication industries. The addition of VESCO expands Busch Vacuum Solutions’ business by adding complementary services to its current offering.

“With this acquisition, we are excited to be able to offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of vacuum services in the heat-treatment and metallurgy industries,” said Turgay Ozan, president of Busch LLC.

In a strategic move, VESCO will be rebranded and will expand its current business operations under the brand name of VESCO – A Company of the Busch Group while continuing uninterrupted service for existing customers by maintaining relationships with existing suppliers and transitioning existing VESCO employees to Busch Vacuum Solutions.