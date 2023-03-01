Lindberg/MPH shipped an electrically heated, steam atmosphere pit furnace to a tooling manufacturer for steam treating parts. Manufacturers use the steam-treating process to create a uniform blue-black finish on the surface of parts that improves wear and corrosion resistance. The furnace has a maximum temperature rating of 1250°F (677°C), work-chamber dimensions of 22 inches in diameter x 36 inches deep and a maximum gross workload of 1,200 pounds. It is designed for a pit-type installation if required. The custom lid assembly utilizes a pneumatically operated boom lift with electric swing.

The pit furnace is insulated with vacuum-formed ceramic fiber modules that allow for rapid heat-up rates and fast control response. A circulation fan distributes heat evenly throughout the chamber to ensure rapid and uniform heat transfer throughout the product load. The furnace temperature is controlled by a Eurotherm programmable controller with advanced PID control. A Eurotherm excess temperature controller provides over-temperature protection and disconnects the power to the heating elements in the event that temperature exceeds the desired setpoint.