Nucor Corp. announced that the company’s Towers & Structures business unit will build a new transmission tower production plant in Decatur, Ala. The facility will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill and will be the first of two new tower production plants the company plans to build. The project is expected to create 200 full-time jobs.

The plant will be highly automated, utilizing efficient straight-line production, and will also include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations. These features will increase Nucor Towers & Structures’ capabilities to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects. The company continues to evaluate potential sites in the Midwest to build a second tower production plant.

Nucor formed its Nucor Towers & Structures business unit last year when it acquired Summit Utility Structures LLC, a producer of metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure. In December 2022, the company announced plans to establish a nationwide footprint by building two new tower production plants for a combined investment of $270 million.