SECO/WARWICK received an order from an international organization in the field of industrial automation for a heat-treatment system. The company aims to establish a captive hardening plant within its machine park. The comprehensive technological line for hardening applications will consist of two vacuum furnaces, one atmosphere furnace and a washer. The furnaces will be used for hardening and vacuum carburizing the elements used in motor reducer production. These parts are used in the production process for automation applications in industries such as automotive, aviation and printing. The vacuum furnaces on order have compact dimensions that meet the customer’s requirements for hardening and carburizing parts, specifically gears, pinions and shafts.

The characteristic features of these furnaces are a round heating chamber with excellent temperature uniformity (+/-5°C), convection heating and isothermal hardening. As a standard, Vector vacuum furnaces are equipped with SECO/WARWICK’s FineCarb technology, high-pressure gas quenching, an efficient and ergonomic pumping system and an effective cooling system.

According to SECO/WARWICK, companies have discovered that adding a captive hardening system is an ideal solution because it gives them independence from relying on external service providers. The investment is also a guarantee of timeliness and high quality of heat-treatment processes.