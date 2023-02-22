Bodycote, the world’s largest provider of thermal-processing services, announced that its near-term science-based emissions target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi is an independent global body enabling businesses to set and validate emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science and strict criteria. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies with ambitious climate goals to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Targets are considered “science-based” if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Bodycote, with over 165 facilities in 22 countries, commits to reduce its absolute scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base. Scope 1 includes all emissions directly linked and emitted by Bodycote facilities. Scope 2 includes all emissions linked to the group’s purchased inputs and those associated with the purchase of electricity, steam or cooling.

Commenting on the approval, Stephen Harris, Bodycote Group Chief Executive, said: “We are very pleased to achieve approval of our near-term science-based emissions targets,” said Stephen Harris, Bodycote Group chief executive. “Managing energy and reducing our environmental impact has long been part of our corporate culture. As a company, Bodycote is focused on ethical and sustainable growth and proud of our commitment to setting an ambitious target. Leading by example, Bodycote demonstrates the positive impacts of carbon reduction for its stakeholders and encourages other businesses to commit to science-based targets.”