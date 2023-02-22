Voestalpine High Performance Metals del Perú installed a Nitrex system for nitriding and nitrocarburizing a wide range of components made from high-performance steels. This new addition strengthens the company’s position as a provider of high-tech thermal processes on par with highly industrialized countries and expands its capabilities to meet the needs of industries such as mining, metal, energy and others. The pit-type furnace is designed to process workloads measuring 23.5 inches (600 mm) in diameter x 47.25 inches (1,200 mm) high weighing up to 1,700 pounds (800 kg). Process technologies include Nitreg controlled nitriding, Nitreg-C controlled nitrocarburizing and ONC post-oxidation.

As with all Nitreg-brand technologies, subsequent cleaning of treated parts and additional production steps, such as final machining, are eliminated. Under the terms of an agreement, Nitrex will work closely with voestalpine High Performance Metals del Perú to help meet the needs of its customers through research and process development for a range of applications, materials and markets.

“We are excited to bring these new heat-treatment processes to the Peruvian market,” said Arturo Garcia, plant manager. “They offer an expansion of possibilities with processes ranging between 752-1112°F (400-600°C), which can be adapted to various low-alloy steels and tool steels while respecting tempering limits. Depending on the type of application, deep layers with excellent white-layer control, low roughness and low microporosity can be achieved.”

The voestalpine High Performance Metals division, including its subsidiaries ASSAB, ASSAB Steels and ASSAB Tooling, currently operates 12 Nitrex nitriding and nitrocarburizing systems in 10 countries.