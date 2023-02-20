This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Effect of Heat Treatment on Some Titanium Alloys Used as Biomaterials
February 20, 2023
Titanium-based alloys are constantly improved to obtain properties suitable for their use. Improving titanium alloys is very important for performing alloys without side effects. This paper investigates the effects of structure, microhardness
and indentation test of eight titanium alloys after aging.
Report Abusive Comment