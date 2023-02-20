United States Steel Corp. will supply General Motors (GM) with its advanced and sustainable steel solution verdeX steel. According to U.S. Steel, verdeX steel is manufactured with up to 75% fewer emissions compared to traditional blast furnace production, is made with up to 90% recycled content and is endlessly recyclable without degradation. U.S. Steel’s verdeX steel will be manufactured at Big River Steel, a LEED Certified facility that also meets the ResponsibleSteel Standard site certification, along with a new advanced technology mill under construction in Osceola, Ark. The steel produced at the Big River Steel facility will begin shipping to GM manufacturing facilities starting this year.

When complete, U.S. Steel’s new $3 billion facility currently under construction in Osceola will use advanced technology to expand production of sustainable advanced high-strength and electrical steels, including expanding its verdeX steel offering. U.S. Steel was the first American steelmaker to announce a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050 and the first North American steel company to join ResponsibleSteel, a global not-for-profit effort to make steel more sustainable.