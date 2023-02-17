L&L Special Furnace built and delivered a highly uniform box furnace to a distributor of equipment to maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities throughout the world. The furnace has working dimensions of 11 inches wide x 10 inches high x 22 inches deep. It is capable of heat treating a wide variety of tool steels – from D-2 to high-speed M-2 tool steel – along with low-temperature tempering. It is equipped with a sealed case for inert-atmosphere capability, as well as a fully functional atmosphere control panel with pressure regulator, flow meter and manual shutoff valve.

The furnace is insulated with 2.5 inches of lightweight firebrick and backed up with 2 inches of insulating board. The bottom is reinforced with a high-density calcium silicate that provides extra support for the load weight. Elements are very evenly spaced around the chamber, and there is a manually operated, spring-assisted vertical door. Included is a NEMA 1 control cabinet with a Eurotherm program controller, high-limit backup system, thermocouples, fusing and all interconnection wiring. Power control is accomplished with two-zone, long-lasting solid-state contactors.