When standard steels need to have specific characteristics, expensive alloying additions and supplementary heat treatment are generally used. Steeltec AG, a company of the Swiss Steel Group, has developed an innovative, alternative technology for this very reason.

With Extreme Performance Technology (XTP), the company has found a way to produce an ultra-fine-grained and tough high-grade steel that makes the need for additional alloys and special treatment obsolete thanks to a controlled thermomechanical processing phase. While XTP-treated steel looks like conventional steel on the outside, its difference is hidden beneath the surface: the ultra-fine-grained steel microstructure provides an unprecedented level of material resistance and strength. This creates possibilities and paves the way to versatile designs and unconventional component engineering.

Click here for more information.