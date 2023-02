Some golfers prefer a black finish on their irons and wedges, but they do not want it to chip or wear quickly. Enter Titleist, which applied a new heat-treatment process for its Jet Black Premium line.

Called titanium-carbide vapor, it is a high-bond PVD that, according to Titleist, is the most durable the company has ever offered. The key is employing the heat-treatment process for a longer period of time, which helps the durability.