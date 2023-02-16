Fortune named Steel Dynamics Inc. one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. The Fort Wayne, Ind.-based steelmaker received high marks within the metals industry.

The World’s Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies. It is determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and/or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.