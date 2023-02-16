The Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF) released its 2023 PM Industry Roadmap. The update reviews current and future demands of key markets and identifies the technical barriers, challenges, opportunities and priorities that will drive the PM industry’s continued growth.

The current PM industry is driven by applications in the automotive market. Growth opportunities for PM technology over the next 10 years include energy, aerospace, medical/dental, electrical and magnetic, defense, and industrial and consumer products. This update also reviews the achievements made by the PM industry from 2017-2022 and features interactive links to award-winning PM components.

Click here to download a copy.