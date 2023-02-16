Ternium announced that it will integrate its operations in the North America region with a new electric-arc furnace (EAF) mill. The Luxembourg-based company will invest approximately $2.2 billion in the construction of facility in the USMCA (United States, Mexico, Canada) region to complement and support its hot-rolling mill in Pesqueria, Mexico. The EAF mill will have an annual capacity of 2.6 million tons, and it will include a direct-reduced iron (DRI) module with an annual capacity of 2.1 million tons. The project will also include the construction of a port installation to manage raw materials. Ternium expects the EAF mill to start operations in the first quarter of 2026.