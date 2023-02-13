Cory Watkins, CEO of Control Concepts Inc. (CCI), announced that Patrick Goralczyk will join CCI’s senior management team as director of operations. Goralczyk previously worked as director of site operations for Nilfisk Inc. Prior to that he served as vice president of operations for Air Quality Engineering Inc. Goralczyk holds a bachelor’s in electrical engineering technology from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of St Thomas. Chanhassen, Minn.-based CCI designs and manufactures stock and custom SCR power controllers.

“Pat brings more than 15 years of operations management experience focusing on lean management in high-mix, low-volume manufacturing environments where highly engineered products are involved,” Watkins said. “His background is perfectly aligned with the product mix offered by CCI.”