Highbar LLC placed an order with SMS group for a new rebar mini-mill, which will be built on a site just outside of Osceola, Ark. The mini-mill will enable Highbar to produce rebar at a sustainable scale with industry-leading operating costs and environmental sustainability results. The mini-mill will include SMS group’s CMT (continuous mini-mill technology), a low-emission and energy-efficient steelmaking system that supplies liquid steel to a high-speed caster that directly feeds the rolling mill in a single process. Efficiency is increased by SMS group’s AURA (advanced unit rectifier assembly) DC-powered electric-arc furnace (EAF) with all-charge continuous feeding system and robotic solutions that improve labor efficiency. SMS Concast will be supplying a high-speed single-strand caster, and the link to the rolling mill will be through an induction equalization furnace provided by SMS Elotherm.
The mini-mill will have industry 4.0 digital solutions and AI-controlled processes to be future-ready to take advantage of digitalization from start-up. The design is such that natural gas is not required during the production process.Groundbreaking for the project is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2023, with start-up planned 22 months later. Highbar has agreed to continue its cooperation with SMS for another two mini-mills in the future.
