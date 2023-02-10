Tenova completed the successful start-up of a new 70-ton electric-arc furnace (EAF) at specialty steel producer Valbruna ASW Inc. in Welland, Ontario. Tenova’s latest-generation EAF unit replaced an older EAF vessel. The spout shape of the furnace will provide an increase in melt-shop productivity and an improvement to the production reliability of manufacturing specific high-quality steel and stainless steel grades. Tenova’s scope of supply included a complete EAF automation system that will increase the efficiency of the plant. The system will guarantee the correct execution of the working cycle in relation to the production of different steel grades while optimizing the parameters and storage of production data. It is also designed to comply with all safety standards.

Tenova also provided associated auxiliary equipment, an electrode regulation system, a chemical injection system and a ladle-charging material-handling system. The chemical injection system is designed to fit a wide range of process needs, balance the energy distribution and increase productivity.