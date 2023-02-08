Aalberts Surface Technologies – Specialized Heat Treatment US and Aalberts Surface Technologies – Accurate Brazing have merged into a single business unit. The combined companies now operate as Aalberts Surface Technologies – HIP | Braze | Heat Treatment. Rebranding activities have started and will continue throughout 2023. Day-to-day plant operations will be largely unaffected.

Specialized Heat Treatment US was formed when Premier Thermal, Applied Process and Ionic Technologies were rebranded as Aalberts Surface Technologies – Specialized Heat Treatment US in 2022. Accurate Brazing was founded in 1989 in Goffstown, N.H., and has been part of Aalberts since 2006, rebranding as Aalberts Surface Technologies – Accurate Brazing in 2022.

The realignment includes the 13 facilities operating as Aalberts Surface Technologies – Specialized Heat Treatment US and the four facilities operating as Aalberts Surface Technologies – Accurate Brazing. With its 17 diverse facilities, Aalberts Surface Technologies – HIP | Braze | Heat Treatment is one of the largest providers of thermal-processing and metal-joining technologies in the United States.

Steve Wyatt leads Aalberts Surface Technologies – HIP | Braze | Heat Treatment as its president. Brent Davis, formerly president of Accurate Brazing, serves as a director of operations with responsibility for all facilities in Connecticut, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“Having our U.S. thermal-processing businesses operate within a single business unit creates an integrated organization that offers a wider array of technologies to our customers,” Wyatt said.