The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) is starting 2023 strong by offering three events in the first half of the year.





Online Process Heating Course

IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating Online Learning Course, which has been a successful source of high-level learning for more than 10 years, begins February 20 and runs for six weeks ending April 2. The flexible online format and interactive forums are just some of the benefits of this class.

This course is designed to give the student a fundamental understanding of the mechanisms of heat transfer within an industrial furnace and the associated losses and the operation of a heating source either as fuel combustion or electricity. As one of our prime objectives, the student will learn how to properly size the heating system to accomplish the required furnace output.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final-exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material.

Visit https://www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsFeb23 to register.





Join IHEA Members at the 2023 Annual Meeting

Scheduled for March 13-15 at the One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Fla., the 2023 IHEA Annual Meeting program is set and registration is open. IHEA has a terrific slate of speakers on the agenda that will bring value to all attendees. There will also be social events for members and guests, including the welcome reception, golf outing, a luau dinner and the president’s reception and gala.

Visit www.ihea.org/event/AM23 to register.









One-Day Safety Seminar in Conjunction with the Process Heating & Cooling Show

IHEA will present a one-day seminar that will focus on the recent changes to NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. The seminar will be held Tuesday, May 23, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention center in Rosemont, Ill., in conjunction with the Process Heating & Cooling Show that follows on May 24-25. Seminar attendees will receive complimentary full conference registration to the exhibition.

This class is the perfect overview for those who are already familiar with NFPA 86 but want to understand the recent updates and the impact on their business. IHEA instructors are industry experts and NFPA committee members that are directly involved in the development of the standard and revision process.

The registration fee includes a printed copy of the slides and the new 2023 NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. Watch for details on www.ihea.org. Registration will open soon.