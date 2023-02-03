This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Timken Company, a manufacturer of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, acquired the assets of American Roller Bearing Company (ARB), a North Carolina-based manufacturer of industrial bearings. ARB’s offerings join Timken’s industry-leading portfolio of engineered bearing solutions. ARB employs approximately 190 people and operates manufacturing facilities in Hiddenite and Morganton, N.C.
