Nutec Group announced effective Feb. 1, 2023, Genaro F. Cueva will step down from the position of CEO, remaining in his position as Chairman of the Board. He will be replaced as CEO by Daniel Llaguno, currently president, Nutec Fibers Division. This transition had been announced internally back in September 2022.

Llaguno is currently the president of Fibers Division, a role he assumed in April 2021. Prior to that, he served as the president of Nutec Bickley. Llaguno held various sales and management positions of increasing responsibilities since first joining the company in 1997.

Cueva began his career at Nutec in 1986. His father, Genaro Cueva Barrera, established the company in 1975. Over time, Nutec Group became a leading international supplier of high-temperature insulation fibers, fire protection products, engineered furnaces and thermal equipment. In January 1993, Cueva became CEO of Nutec Group. In addition to chairing the Board of Directors, he will continue to oversee strategic relations, acquisitions and corporate governance.

Nutec Group comprises the following companies: Nutec Fibratec (Mexico), Nutec Bickley (Mexico), Nutec Inc. (United States), Nutec Protective Concepts (United States), Nutec Procal (Spain), Nutec Europe (Spain) and Nutec Ibar (Brazil).