Centorr Vacuum Industries announced that Randy Fellbaum has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer (COO). Fellbaum joined Centorr in 1997 as an electrical engineer and quickly rose to manager of the electrical engineering department. Skilled in all instrumentation and controls technologies, he led the company’s efforts in computer-controlled HMI implementation in the early 2000s.

Fellbaum previously worked for Saint-Gobain Diamond Film, where he headed the furnace deposition team and gained years of practical furnace experience.