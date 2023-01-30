Thyssenkrupp Steel recently inaugurated its newest hot-dip galvanizing line in Dortmund, Germany. By using modern regenerative burners from WS Wärmeprozesstechnik GmbH in double-P radiant tubes, the plant typically saves between 15-30% fuel compared to conventionally heated furnaces. At the same time, particularly low NOx emission values are achieved thanks to the patented FLOX combustion process. Due to the excellent temperature uniformity of the radiant tubes used, the heating system is set up for a later switch to green fuels such as hydrogen.

"It is our ambition at WS to provide solutions for all continuously operated strip lines, which can reliably attain NOx emissions well below 100 mg/Nm³ with simultaneously high combustion efficiency over 80%,” said Joachim G. Wünning, president of WS Wärmeprozesstechnik GmbH.

With a total of three vertical strip-processing lines, the thyssenkrupp plant in Dortmund is one of the world’s most modern locations for the annealing and surface finishing of steel strip. Together, the three lines can process up to 2 million metric tons of steel per year. WS has delivered nearly 800 modern gas burners to the Dortmund location.