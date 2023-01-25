The TurboBlast safety air gun is capable of producing up to 23 pounds of force with a simple press of a button trigger. It is an ideal solution for blow-off applications requiring maximum force, such as removing stubborn or heavy debris like slag and flash, part drying or cooling from a distance. It is also suited for heavy-duty cleanup in industrial facilities. The TurboBlast includes a cast aluminum handle with a rugged elastomer grip that’s UV resistant, chemical resistant and insulated from heat or cold. The light-touch activation trigger creates a powerful blast of air and also includes a dead-man’s grip that turns air off if the air gun is dropped. All models include an integrated nozzle guard for safety.