A non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM) has been developed that reduces the hazards associated with day-to-day handling of materials for 3D printing. Identified as NExP-1, this material is specifically designed for production printing of aluminum parts. It maintains the ability to produce high-quality prints at high throughput rates, but – unlike other metal powders for AM – it is dust-free and characterized as non-explosible per ASTM E1226, Standard Test Method for Explosibility of Dust Clouds.