The Bahco 3859 Easy-Cut Xtreme trimetal bandsaw blade offers users an easier, wider-ranging and faster cut with a longer-lasting blade life. The 3859 can cut materials in-cluding structural and mild steels, stainless steels, cast iron, high-temperature alloys and tool steels. Its unique set pattern provides a greater range of cutting widths, bringing greater application potential and increased productivity. The blade cuts easy-to-cut mate-rials and difficult materials with the same blade, so there is no need to change blades. This saves time and money by reducing blade inventory, operator labor and machine downtime. The 3859 also has a much longer blade life than bimetal blades. Its enhanced durability means the blade can cut faster when needed.