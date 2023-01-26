C3 Data’s real-time pyrometry compliance software enables digital uploading of certificate data of all TT Electronics’ thermocouples. TT Electronics is a U.K.-based provider of thermocouples and advanced electronic technologies for performance-critical applications in the heat-treatment industry. This collaboration enables heat-treat customers for both C3 Data’s pyrometry compliance software and TT Electronics’ thermocouple cus-tomers to seamlessly load certificate data into C3 Data’s modules to avoid human error and streamline processes. C3 Data’s software platform is built specifically for the thermal-processing industry to help ensure furnace compliance to industry specifications such as Nadcap and CQI-9.