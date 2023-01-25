L&L Special Furnace Co. shipped a dual-chamber heat-treating and tempering furnace to a global manufacturer of shopping carts and display cases located in the southeastern United States. The equipment will play a role in keeping key production equipment online along with thermal processing of various projects. The top chamber, which is rated to 2350°F (1288°C), is used for heat treating various steels and other nonferrous materials. The bottom chamber, which is rated to 1250°F (677°C), includes a recirculation fan and baffle for tempering, stress relieving or preheating. The effective work zone of the top chamber is 10 inches high x 11 inches wide x 22 inches deep, and the work zone of the bottom chamber is 10 inches high x 10 inches wide x 20 inches deep.

The furnace is controlled by Eurotherm controls with over-temperature protection. The top and bottom chambers are sealed for use with inert atmosphere and include a manual flowmeter/regulator system. Solid-state relays drive the heating circuits and are housed in a side-mounted NEMA1 panel. The furnace was painted with custom colors to match the customer’s existing equipment.

Shipped with the furnace was an accompanying oil quench tank, which has a working size of 12 inches high x 12 inches wide x 24 inches deep and holds 65 gallons of oil. Included is a hinged safety lid, immersion-style heater with thermostat and an agitator with explosion-proof motor for deployment with oil. The quench tank and furnace are NFPA 86-compliant for safety.