Wisconsin Oven Corp., a manufacturer of industrial ovens, appointed Jeff Kent to the position of general manager. Kent has been with Wisconsin Oven for more than 35 years. His experience encompasses all areas of manufacturing and sales within the company. Kent’s previous positions include QA manager, vice president of sales and marketing, vice president of operations, executive vice president and, most recently, director of sales and service. As general manager, he will oversee all local functions of Wisconsin Oven.

“As we continue to find opportunities to better serve our customers and markets, Jeff will help to forge a path that keeps Wisconsin Oven as the leader in industrial oven design and manufacturing,” said Greg Jennings, president and CEO.