General Motors Co. plans to invest $918 million in four U.S. manufacturing sites, including $854 million to prepare these facilities to produce the company’s sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engine and an additional $64 million in Rochester, N.Y., and Defiance, Ohio, for castings and components to support EV production. These investments will enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck and SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing EV product portfolio. These investments bolster GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations and highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles well into the future while continuing to accelerate its transformation to an all-electric future.
Details of today's announcements include:
- GM will invest $579 million in its Flint Engine Operations in Michigan to prepare the plant to assemble its sixth-generation Small Block V-8 gas engines along with the related block, crank and head machining. Work at the facility will begin immediately.
- GM will invest $216 million in Bay City GPS in Michigan to prepare the facility to build camshafts, connecting rods and block/head machining supporting future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.
- GM will invest $55 million in its Defiance facility – $47 million will be invested to prepare the facility to build a variety of block castings to support future V-8 engine programs and $8 million to build a casting development cell for castings to support future EV strategies.
- GM will invest a total of $68 million in the Rochester facility – $12 million will be invested to prepare the facility to build intake manifolds and fuel rails for future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations and $56 million for the production of battery-pack cooling lines for EV production.
