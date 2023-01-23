Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a North American manufacturer of large-diameter seamless steel pipe, is building its second Thermal Pipe Expansion (TPE) mill in Enid, Okla. The Edmonton, Alberta-based company will employ between 50 and 100 people once in full production. The facility, which is approximately 329,000 square feet and has enough infrastructure for future expansion, will produce seamless carbon steel and alloy steel pipe in sizes 12-36 inches in wall thickness up to 3 inches thick. Bri-Steel has started to procure manufacturing equipment for the plant. Renovations and pre-commissioning work is expected to begin in the next few months, and production should begin by the end of the year.

Bri-Steel will produce to all major industry standards and continue with its American Petroleum Institute (API) Q1 quality system. With the flexibility of this facility, Bri-Steel plans to explore higher-yield piping in the future.