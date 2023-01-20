Nucor recently introduced Elcyon, the company’s sustainable heavy-gauge steel-plate product made specifically to meet the growing demands of America’s offshore wind-energy producers. Nucor will manufacture Elcyon at its new $1.7 billion steel mill in Kentucky, which produced its first steel plate at the end of December 2022. Elcyon is a clean, advanced steel product made using Nucor’s recycled scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) manufacturing process. Utilizing thermo-mechanical controlled processing (TMCP), Elcyon was created specifically to meet the rigorous quality standards of offshore wind-energy designers, manufacturers and fabricators. Elcyon is characterized by larger plate dimensions, improved weldability and excellent fracture toughness compared to competing products.

Nucor Steel Brandenburg is the first steel plant in the world to pursue certification under LEED v4 from the U.S. Green Building Council, the highest standard for sustainable building design, construction and operation. It will be able to produce 97% of plate products consumed domestically, with a potential output of 1.2 million tons of steel annually. Nucor expects to offer Elcyon in a wide range of plate grades and sizes.

The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $300 billion for clean-energy development and climate programs, supports the Biden Administration’s goal to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. This could result in approximately 7.5 million tons of additional steel demand and create enough clean energy to power 10 million homes.