The Government of Canada invested over $9 million in aerospace manufacturer Cyclone Manufacturing Inc. This investment, through the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative, will help Mississauga-based Cyclone expand all four of its facilities in Ontario in order to become more productive and competitive. The expansions will include a heat-treatment oven at its Milton facility and a temperature-controlled production area at one of its three Mississauga facilities. These improvements will allow Cyclone to become more productive and competitive while allowing the company to add more environmentally friendly technologies. This project will support 110 jobs in the region and enhance Cyclone’s ability to create new and larger parts.

Through this project, Cyclone will become the first Canadian Airbus supplier to introduce zinc-nickel plating for its aircraft parts, which is more environmentally friendly than the cadmium plating currently used. The Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative is part of a Government of Canada strategy that includes measures being implemented by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to boost the aerospace industry.