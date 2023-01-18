Hydro and World Wide Wind AS will explore the use of aluminum in the renewable wind industry. The Norwegian companies are partnering up to develop floating wind turbines with a design specifically meant for offshore conditions. The goal is to use aluminum in the construction.

World Wide Wind is developing a new type of floating wind turbine for deep waters. The design allows an opportunity to use aluminum components in parts of the wind turbine structure. Meanwhile, Hydro is investing in new technology to produce low-carbon aluminum at five of its production facilities.