America Makes announced the winners of two recent project calls, the 2022 Rapid Innovation Call (RIC) and the Steel Wire-Arc Additive Heat Treatment (SWAAHT) project call. Winning proposals address the challenges of the domestic supply chain and offer progressive solutions.

Funded by America Makes via the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the 2022 RIC focused on supporting the America Makes mission of promoting and accelerating the development and deployment of innovative, cost-effective, energy-efficient additive-manufacturing (AM) technologies to meet defense and/or commercial needs. Four awardees were announced, and the projects are expected to be completed in June 2023.

Winning proposals of the SWAAHT project call will work to inform and build acquisition and sustainment frameworks that the metal AM community can leverage when producing steel DED and heat-treatment practices at scale. Two winners were announced, and projects are expected to be completed in May 2025.

See the complete list of winners here.