United Airlines placed an order with Boeing for 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more. The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history.

The airline’s current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes. The 787 Dreamliner provides United with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility across its network of domestic and international flights. The 787 also offers a 25% improvement in fuel use compared with the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration.