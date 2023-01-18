Industrial furnace manufacturer AFC-Holcroft recently held an open house at its newly renovated headquarters in Wixom, Mich. One of the purposes of the event was to raise the profile of manufacturing and engineering to school-aged and college-bound students, giving them a real-world look at an actual working environment with a diversity of career options.

The day began with a presentation called “what is heat treating” to introduce guests to what AFC-Holcroft makes. Following a short “why and how” of heat treating using common objects to illustrate some of the metallurgical goals of heat treatment, the sessions disbursed among multiple employee volunteers who were stationed around the facility. On the manufacturing floor, guests were given a demonstration of HMI programs, an overview of the shipping and receiving areas and a look at the amount of inventory and spare parts AFC-Holcroft carries. Employee volunteers also demonstrated 3D modeling.

At the conclusion of the AFC-Holcroft agenda, the guests traveled to nearby Atmosphere Heat Treating, where they got to see heat-treating furnaces in operation in an actual commercial heat-treatment setting.

Company President and CEO Bill Disler said, “We understand the challenges this company and others will face in finding and training the next generation of the workforce. So even in this small way, every opportunity we can find to introduce children to math, science, technology and manufacturing is a win for everyone.”